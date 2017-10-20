It Is Very Normal For a Boy And Girl to Hang Out, Says Mahira Khan on Viral Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor
After staying mum for almost a month on the controversy, Mahira finally decided to break her silence when she was asked about the much-talked-about photos at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Verna.
Image: Instagram/All Things Pak
Last month, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s New York pictures took the internet by storm. Both the actors were spotted in NYC, catching up and smoking on the sidewalk. While speculations about their alleged romance started immediately, few people bad-mouthed single mother and popular Pakistani actress Mahima for smoking and wearing a backless dress.
After much slut-shaming online, many celebrities from Pakistan took Mahira's side, asking trolls to grow up and let Mahira live her own life.
Even Ranbir released a statement asking people to “stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives."
“Main kya comment kar sakti hoon? It was a personal thing. I have learnt from it. Because I’m a very careful person otherwise. People often ask me that I do not do it in films, So I just want to say that I do not want to. I don’t want to show it to the world," Mahira said to a local TV channel at the event.
On asking if it was a film’s shoot or a personal meeting, Mahira said, “These are very personal questions. It is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out.”
Watch the video here:
