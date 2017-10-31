Mahira Khan Does Her Own Version of Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma; Watch Video
Mahira Khan took to Instagram to post her take on Kala Chashma, which featured Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's ex-beau
Image via Instagram.
Are they, aren't they? Even as rumor mills continue to speculate over the exact nature of the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress spurred the gossip with a new Instagram post in which she grooves to Badshah's updated version of Kala Chashma. The Punjabi pop anthem had been recreated for Baar Baar Dekho, and featured Ranbir's ex, Katrina Kaif, in a video that went viral.
Mahira had recently come under fire by conservatives as well as internet trolls after pictures of her smoking a cigarette and spending time with Ranbir in New York City surfaced online. She recently mentioned the incident, saying, " What should I comment about it? It's a personal thing and we have learnt from it. I am a very careful person otherwise. I think it's very normal for a girl and a guy to hang out. Like I said, we all have learnt from it and we have understood that the media is now everywhere."
Mahira is busy promoting her upcoming release, Verna, a Pakistani film centered around social issues; meanwhile, Katrina recently wrapped up the filming for Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.
Check out the video below:
Credit: @👉Verna releasing 17/11/17
