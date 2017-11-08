Mahira Khan Finally Speaks About Those Pictures of Her With Ranbir Kapoor
Mahira Khan was broken by the controversy surrounding pictures of her and Ranbir and said that as any human she makes mistakes
Mahira Khan's image courtesy her official Instagram account
After staying mum about the uproar surrounding pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor smoking in New York, Mahira Khan finally opened up about the pain she felt during the controversy. Speaking to a website, as reported by Pinkvilla, Mahira revealed that despite being a strong woman, the entire episode shattered her and she didn't know how to respond. While she wanted to make a statement (Ranbir has issued a press note), she didn't know what to say.
Now however, she feels that her role in the upcoming Pakistani women empowerment film, Verna, has given her the opportunity to speak out. “Thankfully, ‘Power Di Game’ (a song from the film) was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologize," she said.
Mahira stated that while she was a role model for her fans, she wasn't perfect either; as any human, she makes mistakes. She was however happy that people had stood up for her back home in Pakistan. She believes the narrative in Pakistan is changing and she is happy to be part of it.
