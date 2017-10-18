GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mahira Khan Is Fierce in Verna Trailer

As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around Mahira’s married life with Haroon Shahid and the problems she faces after another man (Zarrar Khan) takes interest in her.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2017, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahira Khan Is Fierce in Verna Trailer
Image: A YouTube grab from the film's official trailer
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will soon be seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s much-anticipated film Verna. Much like Shoaib’s previous films Bol and Khuda Kay Liye, Verna deals with social issues in his next as well.

Just a few days back, Mahira had recently shared the first teaser of the movie, which featured her in a fierce avatar.

And those who have watched Verna’s first teaser would agree that the film is equally fierce and intense.

The trailer has Mahira expressing almost all possible emotions – gaiety, anguish, grief and revenge.

As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around Mahira’s married life with Haroon Shahid and the problems she faces after another man (Zarrar Khan) takes interest in her.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES