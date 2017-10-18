Mahira Khan Is Fierce in Verna Trailer
As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around Mahira’s married life with Haroon Shahid and the problems she faces after another man (Zarrar Khan) takes interest in her.
Image: A YouTube grab from the film's official trailer
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will soon be seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s much-anticipated film Verna. Much like Shoaib’s previous films Bol and Khuda Kay Liye, Verna deals with social issues in his next as well.
Just a few days back, Mahira had recently shared the first teaser of the movie, which featured her in a fierce avatar.
And those who have watched Verna’s first teaser would agree that the film is equally fierce and intense.
The trailer has Mahira expressing almost all possible emotions – gaiety, anguish, grief and revenge.
