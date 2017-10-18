Mahira Khan Is Fierce in Verna Trailer

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will soon be seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s much-anticipated film Verna. Much like Shoaib’s previous films Bol and Khuda Kay Liye, Verna deals with social issues in his next as well.Just a few days back, Mahira had recently shared the first teaser of the movie, which featured her in a fierce avatar.And those who have watched Verna’s first teaser would agree that the film is equally fierce and intense.The trailer has Mahira expressing almost all possible emotions – gaiety, anguish, grief and revenge.As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around Mahira’s married life with Haroon Shahid and the problems she faces after another man (Zarrar Khan) takes interest in her.