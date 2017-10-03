Happy birthday to this crazy,talented and full of love boy!!! 😘❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Grateful everyday for being chosen to be Azlan's mama. My one and my only... ❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

If you put any stock in the thought that the couple that co-ordinates clothes, stays together, then Ranbir Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Mahira Khan might be in it for the long haul.While reports of their alleged relationship has been making news, their recent pictures - while enjoying a ‘smoke break’ in New York that went viral - had everyone discussing about them as a couple.Ranbir and Mahira sent their fans into a frenzy last month when their photos went viral on social media. Both the actors were spotted in New York, catching up and smoking on the sidewalk. While speculations about their alleged romance started immediately, few people targeted single mother and popular Pakistani actress Mahira, for smoking and tarnishing her image. After much slut-shaming online, many celebrities from Pakistan took Mahira's side, asking trolls to grow up and let Mahira live her own life.Ranbir broke his silence over the much-talked-about photos. In an official statement, the actor had said, "I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives."Ranbir who recently turned a year older had invited close friends from the film industry to his birthday bash. And amongst all special guests was director Karan Johar who took to his Instagram account to share a selfie from the bash.Well, if you take a closer look at the photo shared, you’d notice that that the shirt that Ranbir has worn was also sported by another celebrity.Yes, we are talking about Mahira who also took to her Instagram page to share her photo.Are the two happy donning matching shirts? Can this be interpreted as a sign that they are together?