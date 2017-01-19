Maisie Williams Joins Eddie Redmayne and Nick Park for Animated Film Early Man

London: Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined the voice cast of Aardman's new animation

Early Man.

The 19-year-old actress will be playing Goona, a gallant and indomitable rebel who helps to steer the movie's hero Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) through the clash of the Stone Age and Bronze Age civilisations, reported Digital Spy.

Maisie's already taken a selfie with her character on Instagram, writing: "Das ma girl!"

Very excited to be a part of @earlymanmovie along with Eddie Redmayne and, of course, the hugely talented Nick Park! A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:55am PST

"I'm a huge Aardman fan having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can't wait for audiences to meet her," she added. Early Man marks Nick Park's first feature since 2005's Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. It's currently in production in Bristol.

Das ma girl! A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:56am PST

"Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course, no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I'm most excited to see her breathe life into Goona I know she'll be the perfect ally to Eddie's Dug," Nick Park said.