Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds Starring Ishaan Khattar to Open IFFI 2017

Academy Award nominee, Majid Majidi will present his film Beyond the Clouds on the opening day of this year's International Film Festival of India, that will be hosted in Goa.The acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, who is also the recipient of several prestigious awards and honors moves to India for the first time and makes a film out of his country, an experience which he describes as “one waiting for years to happen”.Beyond The Clouds is an extension of Majidi's cinematic beliefs, the roots of which lie in human values, love, friendship and family bonding.The film has been chosen to open IFFI this year and the director will be present for the screening along with music maestro A R Rahman and Vishal Bharadwaj who has written dialogues for the film. They will be joined at the opening day by actor Ishaan Khattar, who marks his debut with the film and Malavika Mohanan.Festival Director of IFFI Sunit Tandon says, " IFFI is delighted to host the India premiere of the well-loved Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's first Made in India film. Majid Majidi is known for his masterly cinema dealing with the touching human bonds that emerge in the midst of adversity and human suffering. Beyond the Clouds continues this trajectory in an Indian setting, making it a reflection of the truly international outlook of this truly Indian film festival."