Make Diwali Prosperous For The Underprivileged: Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has urged Mumbai residents to contribute to share happiness and help brighten the Diwali festivities for the needy.Rajkummar, who has been promoting his movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana nowadays, said in a statement: "I believe that the festival of Diwali is about sharing happiness with everyone in the community, especially with the less fortunate."He has lent support to Radio City's crowd funding campaign Diwali Ek Rupaye Wali, in association with the NGO, Ketto. Inspired by real life human stories, the FM station has pledged to support causes ranging from women empowerment, community development, health to helping the physically challenged.Diwali Ek Rupaye Waali is an amazing initiative to make Diwali happy and prosperous for the underprivileged. I personally support the cause and urge everyone to contribute a minimum of 1 rupee, like I did, because your 1 rupee can make a difference to light up faces and dreams of Mumbaikars. Wish you a happy and a prosperous Diwali."The fund raising campaign will address the requirements of the people who are striving for the welfare of the needy.The campaign strives on fulfilling the dreams of 5 people Gauri, Shahbaz Khan, Tabrez Khwaja, Rajan Nair and Ravi Kumar, where one wants to build shelter for children in Kamathipura, one wants to conduct workshops for little ones in Dharavi, one wants to provide free ambulance service to one wanting to buy a DSLR to teach photography to children in the hospital.Kartik Kalla, Executive Vice President and National Head, Programming, Marketing and Audacity, Radio City 91.1 FM said: "Radio has the impact and the potential to reach out to the masses and we want to leverage this to promote the true essence of Diwali."Through another campaign, Radio City Ke Patake, they "want to educate people to look beyond crackers this festive season and inculcate the culture of a safe and pollution-free Diwali".