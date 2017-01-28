Making a Mark As An Actor Is Important: Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen on screen in Force 2, says making a mark as an actor is more important for her than making a style statement.

Asked how important making a style statement is for her, Sonakshi said over phone from Mumbai: "I think the field that I am in, it is important. But it's not on the top of the list for me. There's lot more...Like making a mark as an actor in my profession, being a good person, helping other people - those are definitely above making a fashion statement."

The 29-year-old actress was seen walking as a showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising at the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Summer/Resort.

On the acting front, Sonakshi will next be seen on screen in the upcoming film Noor, where she will be seen playing a journalist.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz's novel "Karachi, I Love You". It is slated to release on April 21.