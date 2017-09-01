Making My Parents Proud Has Been My Priority: Karanvir Bohra

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been part of television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Just Mohabbat, says making his parents proud has always been his priority."For me, my mom and dad are everything and I couldn't have asked for a better chance to thank them. Anything which is very dear to you becomes the centre of your life and you put all your life energies towards that direction... It has always been a priority for me to make my parents proud," Karanvir said in a statement.As part of Ganesh festival celebrations, Karanvir, who hosts Zee TV show India's Best Judwaah, will be seen celebrating Rishton ka Tyohar with the contestants.His mother Madhu Bohra and father Mahendra Bohra also became part of the episode, and celebrated the festival with all the contestants.Karanvir's mother revealed that his real name is Manoj, and spoke of how he was once scolded by his father for taking money from the watchman.