Making People Laugh is a Great Way to Make a Living: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, who is making her debut on television with the comedy reality show Queens of Comedy, says making people laugh is a great way to earn a living.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha, who is making her debut on television with the comedy reality show Queens of Comedy, says making people laugh is a great way to earn a living.
The actress, who has shown her comic side through her character Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, has started shooting for the show here. She is one of the judges.
"It's awesome to be on this show. Making people laugh is a great way to make a living. Normally, shoots are tiring, but this one is refreshing. The growth in the comedy scene is huge and I am glad the show is making room for funny women."
"I was delighted to meet such exceptionally talented performance artistes," Richa said in a statement.
The shooting of the show will wrap up in mid-September. It is expected to premiere on TLC India in October.
