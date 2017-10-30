Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Step Out With Son Arhaan, See Pics
Malaika and Arbaaz got officially divorced on May 11, 2017.
Image: Yogen Shah
Each time Bollywood’s most-enduring couples have decided to part ways, fans have been left heartbroken. So when Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to end marital life, fans were shocked. Malaika and Arbaaz got officially divorced on May 11, 2017. The couple got separated in March 2016 and lived separately since then.
According to a report published in Mid-Day, Bandra Family Court had granted divorce to the estranged couple. Malaika and Arbaaz who had been married for 18 years, have a 14-year-old son. While Malaika was given their son’s custody, Arbaaz was granted visitation rights, Mid-Day stated.
But their divorce didn’t stop them from being spotted together at events.
Both Malaika and Arbaaz were recently seen at a suburban restaurant with their son, former’s parents and sister Amrita Arora.
The rumour about their divorce started when the couple were hosting a show together. Arbaaz was seen hosting alone for a long time as Malaika had to leave for other commitments. At one point both of them would arrive for the shoot separately and ignore each other throughout the shoot. Everything was escalated when Malaika moved out of their Bandra home recently and shifted to an apartment in Khar, along with their 14-year-old son Arhaan.
