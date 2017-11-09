Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Celebrate Son Arhaan's Birthday Together

My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today🎈🎈🎂🎁🎀🎉🎈🎈 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan might have called quits from their 18-year-long marriage but when it comes to maintaining warmth and love in their family, the two leave no stone unturned. The actors, who are often snapped together, decided to ring in their son Arhaan's birthday together.Malaika took to Twiter to share some photographs from the occasion. She captioned the album as, "My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today.Malaika's sister and actor Amrita, too, shared a photograph and wrote, "Happpppy birthday our 1st born ...love u like wayyyyy toooo much @iamarhaankhan"Despite being unable to iron out the creases from the married life, both Malaika and Arbaaz continue to be friends and are often seen spending quality time with each other's families.Arbaaz is currently looking forward to the release of his film Tera Intezaar co-starring Sunny Leone.