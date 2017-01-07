Malaika Arora Shares A Facebook User's Post On Bengaluru Molestation; Evokes Mixed Reactions
In an Instagram post with a black image, actress Malaika Arora has expressed her outrage over the recent case of mass molestation of women in Bengaluru. The note, which was first shared by Facebook user Darshan Mondkar, was used by Malaika as the caption of her post.
"So, I went out with my girlfriends to party on the crowded streets of a Metropolitan city, they came out in large numbers and molested us...... But my safety is my responsibility so..." reads the post.
The note then lists down several instances of women assault cases including the 2009 attack on women at a pub in Mangalore and the Nirbhaya case. "The next time I went to a discotheque, it was enclosed and had bouncers, they came into the place and beat us up and ripped our clothes off.......But my safety is my responsibility so.... I went to a movie with a Male friend for company, they pushed me into a bus and shoved an iron rod inside my privates.......But my safety is my responsibility, so......" says the note.
The message on women's safety soon attracted the attention of one and all. Several users thanked Malaika for speaking up against the injustice and to shut down the voices of rampant victim-blaming while others asked her to give "due credits" to the Facebook user, who shared the post on January 3. Some accused her of plagiarism and some appreciated her for making the message reach out to the wider audience.
Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar also expressed their anger over the Bengaluru incident.
