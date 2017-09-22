Malala Yousufzai You're An Undeniable Force To Be Reckoned With: Priyanka Chopra

: Priyanka Chopra recently met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is in awe of her.Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, shared a picture with Yousufzai on Instagram and hailed her for her efforts in empowering and inspiring young girls."I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is... But I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future."Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father), I realised you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age... I'm so proud to know you, my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to you in our secret Hindi/Urdu again," Priyanka wrote giving her fans an insight into her meeting with the young activist.Yousafzai, who joined Twitter recently, posted a photo with the actor writing, "Can't believe I met Priyanka Chopra". The 35-year-old actor was quick to reply, tweeting, "Oh Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!! You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud."Priyanka also met American feminist and social-political activist Gloria Steinem at the United Nations. "It's was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem. An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist," she wrote alongside a picture with Steinem.Priyanka is currently in UN where she recently addressed the global leaders and urged everyone to educate and create opportunities for young girls and children.