Malala Yousufzai You're An Undeniable Force To Be Reckoned With: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram with Malala Yousufzai.
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram with Malala Yousufzai.
Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, shared a picture with Yousufzai on Instagram and hailed her for her efforts in empowering and inspiring young girls.
"I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is... But I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future.
"Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father), I realised you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age... I'm so proud to know you, my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to you in our secret Hindi/Urdu again," Priyanka wrote giving her fans an insight into her meeting with the young activist.
I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is...but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future. Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again.
Yousafzai, who joined Twitter recently, posted a photo with the actor writing, "Can't believe I met Priyanka Chopra". The 35-year-old actor was quick to reply, tweeting, "Oh Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!! You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud."
Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! #UNGA2017 pic.twitter.com/xo44LLm0T2— Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017
Priyanka also met American feminist and social-political activist Gloria Steinem at the United Nations. "It's was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem. An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist," she wrote alongside a picture with Steinem.
Priyanka is currently in UN where she recently addressed the global leaders and urged everyone to educate and create opportunities for young girls and children.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kingsman-The Golden Circle: The Film Serves Best as Popcorn Entertainer
- Ducati SuperSport Launched in India at Rs 12.08 Lakh
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals How He Planned Cartwright and Warner Dismissal
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout