Noted Malayalam Film Director IV Sasi Passes Away at 69

Malayalam film director IV Sasi who made 80's blockbusters like Aaroodam and Ee Naadu which were loved for their social and political commentary died on Tuesday at his Chennai residence. He was 69.With over 150 films to his credit, Sasi a popular name in the Malayalam film industry.Some of his popular films included Anubhavam, Aavanazhi, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, 1921, Mrigaya and Devasuram.He kicked off his career as an art director for Kaliyalla Kalyanam in 1968.But the first film which helped him carve a niche for himself in Malayalam film industry was Avalude Raavukal. Such has been the impact of the film that it is still remembered one of the best works.In 1982, he bagged the National Award for the best feature film on national integration for his much appreciated film Aroodam. In addition to winning the state award for best direction twice, he also was also honoured with JC Daniel Award in 2015.Sasi also had brief forays in Bollywood in the 80's - first with Karishma, a remake of Bharatiraja's Kamal Haasan starrer Tik Tik Tik and then with Anokha Rishta starring Rajesh Khanna, which was a remake of his own blockbuster Kanamarayathu.