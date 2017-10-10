GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaysian DJ Remixes AR Rahman's Track

The dance mix version of the track is from the forthcoming film Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay. It released over the weekend, read a statement.

IANS

Updated:October 10, 2017, 9:07 AM IST
Image: News18
Mumbai: Malaysian DJ MasterMind has remixed the popular track Aalaporan Thamizhan, composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman.

The dance mix version of the track is from the forthcoming film Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay. It released over the weekend, read a statement.

The original song has been sung by Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak and Pooja AV.

As a DJ, MasterMind has established his standing by playing a key role in the hip-hop music scene in Kuala Lumpur.

He is also the official DJ for K-town Clan, Malaysia's popular rap group.


