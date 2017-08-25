Malvika Raaj: Actor Who Played Young Kareena Kapoor In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Gears Up For Bollywood Debut
Interestingly, 16 years later, Malvika gears up for her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Captain Nawab. The film which revolves around on a true story, features Emraan Hashmi as Captain Nawab – an army personnel.
Maybe the name Malvika Raaj doesn’t ring a bell, but the moment it is mentioned that she played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it does.
In their recent interview to IANS, director Tony D'Souza confirmed Malvika’s role. "We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right. We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board," he had said.
"We put her through the usual rounds of auditions and she excelled in all of them. She is already well-versed with the business, having done a film as a child artist earlier and hailing from a family which has been in the film industry," he added.
Malvika earned huge popularity as a model following her participating in 2010's Femina Miss India. She was also seen at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week for her designer sister Sonaakshi Raaj.
