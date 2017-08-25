Had a magical evening yesterday at my brother Ishaan and Mahima's engagement. Outfit : @pawanandpranav #love #engagement #familytime #ishmalife A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Maybe the name Malvika Raaj doesn’t ring a bell, but the moment it is mentioned that she played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it does.Even though the film had released back in 2001, it isn’t difficult to recall all characters from the romantic family drama that went on to become a blockbuster. Interestingly, 16 years later, Malvika gears up for her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Captain Nawab. The film which revolves around on a true story, features Emraan Hashmi as Captain Nawab – an army personnel.In their recent interview to IANS, director Tony D'Souza confirmed Malvika’s role. "We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right. We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board," he had said."We put her through the usual rounds of auditions and she excelled in all of them. She is already well-versed with the business, having done a film as a child artist earlier and hailing from a family which has been in the film industry," he added.Malvika earned huge popularity as a model following her participating in 2010's Femina Miss India. She was also seen at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week for her designer sister Sonaakshi Raaj.