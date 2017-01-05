Mamata Banerjee Urges TV Industry to Raise Awareness on Social Evils

Kolkata: Urging the television industry to raise awareness on social evils, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today gave awards to TV artistes and technicians.

"Tele serials can become a medium of mass awareness. You can raise awareness about social evils," she said while giving Tele Academy Awards 2016-17 constituted by the state government.

Actors and technicians working in the television industry were awarded for their outstanding performances in production, programming, photography and technology, etc.