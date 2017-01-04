Mame Khan Wants to Sing For Amitabh Bachchan Someday

New Delhi: Popular Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan has given hit Bollywood numbers in films like Mirzya and Luck By Chance, and now he dreams of singing for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his favourite Salman Khan. (17:24)

Mame, who hails from Satto village in Rajasthan, gave his first performance at the tender age of 10. He went on to mesmerise many music aficionados in different parts of India with his rustic vocals.

Then he got Baawre from Zoya Akhtar's 2008 film Luck By Chance.

"I entered Bollywood as a folk singer only. The song had a folk music touch. It's good to see that (people in) Bollywood are roping in folk singers. I even sang for Mirzya," Mame told IANS over phone from Mumbai, where he is based now.

He shifted to Mumbai around eight months ago, and said the city has taught him about the importance of time.

Now that he has gained a foothold in the industry, does he have a list of actors for whom he wants to sing?

"Actors also show their own talent on the big screen. But if given a chance, I would like to sing for Amitabh Bachchan. I even sang a song for him on his birthday. I would also like to sing for Salman Khan. He is my favourite... even Aamir Khan," he said.

While his dreams are yet to materialise, he is overjoyed to recreate late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic number Sanu ik pal chain na aave.

"I've added Rajasthani lyrics to the same song. I've been listening to his (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan) songs since childhood. I am a huge fan. I chose this track because it is a bit 'hatke' (different). It touches the heart," said Mame, who idolises the Pakistani artiste as well as his father Rana Khan.

Released last month on ArtistAloud, which is a part of Hungama Music, his new single Sanu ek pal is a combination of Punjabi and Rajasthani folk music.

Sanu ik pal chain na aave is often sung by singers like Atif Aslam and Kailash Kher on stage. Isn't he scared of being compared to the original singer or others who have performed in the past?

"Of course, every singer's voice is different. But I have confidence in my song and I've sung this song live a number of times. In fact, people have requested for the song in my voice," said Mame, who has also performed at Coke Studio @ MTV.

His single has been unveiled online. Didn't he wish to have physical copies of it?

"The era of cassettes and CDs is over. It's all about going digital," said the 38-year-old.

As the season of singing reality shows is on, does he wish to judge such shows?

"I would love to, if they invite me," he said.