Mammootty Unveils The First Look Poster of Street Lights

Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to his Facebook page to unveil the first poster of his upcoming film Street Lights.The first look poster, which sees Mammootty as a no-nonsense cop, went viral within hours of its release on Tuesday evening on several social media platforms.The investigation thriller marks the directorial debut of cinmetographer Shamdat Sainudheen, who has wielded the camera for several films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.While the buzz had it that Mammootty’s next release would be Ajai Vasudevan’s Masterpiece, it looks like Street Lights will hit the theatres first.Shamdat has shot this film simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam and has roped in actors from both the industries.Mammootty was last seen in Shyamdhar's comedy film Pullikkaran Staraa, co-starring Asha Sarath and Deepti Sati, released in September 2017.Malayalam film Street Lights will be distributed by Mammootty’s production and distribution house ‘Playhouse’ and is scheduled to release on November 2017.