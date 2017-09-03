Mandira Bedi to Play a Negative Role in Saaho

Actor and host Mandira Bedi is all set to feature as an antagonist in the much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Saaho.The 45-year-old actor has wrapped up the first schedule of the shoot in Hyderabad and will also be seen doing some action stunts."It's a negative character and I am excited about it.The one woman amongst a gang of negative characters. But someone who holds her own in a world of men. It's a great team and will be a great movie," says Mandira.The actor, whose career spans for over 21 years in the industry, catapulted to fame as the protagonist in 1990's TV show Shanti and went on to appear in films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.Mandira also appeared in Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and started off another inning on the small screen as the host for ICC Cricket World Cups (2003, 2007), the Champions Trophies (2004, 2006) and the Indian Premier League season two.The Sujeeth Reddy-directed movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas, along with Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey.The film is being made and will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.Saaho will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for the next couple of months.