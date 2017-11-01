This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace 😞 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017

Nyc.. As resilient as ever. I❤️u. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017

Eight people lost their lives and close to a dozen injured on Tuesday when a truck mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York City. If the recent tweet by actress Priyanka Chopra is to go by, the attack took place “just five blocks” from her residence.The actress was reportedly spotted shooting for the third season of her TV show Quantico hours before the terror attack.Priyanka was quick to take to Twitter to condemn the attack and said, “As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world”.She also offered her condolences to those affected by the attack.In the aftermath of the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001, carnage in the city, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States.The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov said to be from Uzbekistan, was shot in the stomach before being arrested."I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted.(With inputs from PTI)