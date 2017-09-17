GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mani Ratnam's Next To Roll From January 2018

The project, tipped to be a high-budget action-thriller, also stars Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
A file photo of Mani Ratnam.
Chennai: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming yet-untitled Tamil multi-starrer - featuring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Fahadh Faasil - will go on the floors from January next year, it was announced on Saturday.

The news was announced via a statement, which also confirmed that Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is on board for the film.

The project, tipped to be a high-budget action-thriller, also stars Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Having already worked with Arvind Swami in Roja, Thalapathi, Bombay and Kadal, this will be Ratnam's maiden collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Fahadh.

While Santosh Sivan will crank the camera, Sreekar Prasad will take care of its edit.

The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast, including two more heroines and the audition process is currently underway.
