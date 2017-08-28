Mani Ratnam's Wife Seeks Help on Twitter After Son Nandan Gets Robbed in Italy
In a series of tweets, Suhasini sought the help of people on Twitter to help her son.
Image: Suhasini/Twitter account
Chennai: Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's son Nandan was robbed in Italy, his mother Suhasini said on Sunday.
"SOS anyone near Venice airport? Can you help our son who was robbed in Belunno? He needs to reach airport. Please help," Suhasini, popular actress and filmmaker, tweeted on Sunday.
Eventually, help came Nandan's way.
A relieved Suhasini tweeted: "Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter, who offered help, thank you so much. He's fine now."
sos anyone near venice airport ? can u help our son who was robbed in Belunno .he needs to reach airport pls help— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
anyone near venice st mark square police station Pls pls help— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
ppl who can't help in venice pls don't call the number i posted earlier as your drain out his battery & he ll lose contact— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
people from india pls don't call and harass some one who already is in distress— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter who offered help. Thank you. He's fine now— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
Our son checked into a hotel. He is safe tonight— Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017
