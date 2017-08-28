Mani Ratnam's Wife Seeks Help on Twitter After Son Nandan Gets Robbed in Italy

sos anyone near venice airport ? can u help our son who was robbed in Belunno .he needs to reach airport pls help — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

anyone near venice st mark square police station Pls pls help — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

ppl who can't help in venice pls don't call the number i posted earlier as your drain out his battery & he ll lose contact — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

people from india pls don't call and harass some one who already is in distress — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter who offered help. Thank you. He's fine now — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

Our son checked into a hotel. He is safe tonight — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

