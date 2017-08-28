GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mani Ratnam's Wife Seeks Help on Twitter After Son Nandan Gets Robbed in Italy

In a series of tweets, Suhasini sought the help of people on Twitter to help her son.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mani Ratnam's Wife Seeks Help on Twitter After Son Nandan Gets Robbed in Italy
Image: Suhasini/Twitter account
Chennai: Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's son Nandan was robbed in Italy, his mother Suhasini said on Sunday.

"SOS anyone near Venice airport? Can you help our son who was robbed in Belunno? He needs to reach airport. Please help," Suhasini, popular actress and filmmaker, tweeted on Sunday.





In a series of tweets, Suhasini sought the help of people on Twitter to help her son.

















Eventually, help came Nandan's way.

A relieved Suhasini tweeted: "Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter, who offered help, thank you so much. He's fine now."

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.