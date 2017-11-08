Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande Shares a 'Blurry' First Look From Kangana Ranaut-starrer

jhalkari bai definitely knows the way to even a modern man’s heart ! #Manikarnika @vaibhav.tatwawaadi #ItsBlurForAReason#jhalkaribai A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, decided to surprise her fans today. She took to Instagram and shared her first look of her character Jhalkari bai."jhalkari bai definitely knows the way to even a modern man’s heart ! #Manikarnika @vaibhav.tatwawaadi #ItsBlurForAReason#jhalkaribai," she wrote alongside the photo.While there isn't much that's visible in the photograph, one can make out that the costume-clad Ankita is posing as if she's shot actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and he, on the other hand, has accepted his defeat with a smiling face.The film, being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, stars Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni and Nihaar Pandya besides Kangana and Ankita. Kangana will essay the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the film, which will be high in action. A statement from the makers also stated that the war episodes will be the highlights of the film and that they'll be shot on scales that haven't been seen before on Indian screens.