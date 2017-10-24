GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manish Malhotra's Recent Selfie Explains All's Well Between Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra

Stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra may have kept mum about their relationship, but they have been making headlines for their decision to part ways without any sign of resolution.

Updated:October 24, 2017, 8:49 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Heartbreaks are always difficult to deal with. This is precisely why each time rumours of Bollywood’s biggest names make headlines for rumours of their unpleasant splits, their fans wish the opposite.

Stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra may have kept mum about their relationship, but they have been in news for their decision to part ways without any sign of resolution. However, their recurrent appearances together at key events indicate the camaraderie they share.

As reported by Pinkvilla, an insider had revealed a daily, "Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again.”

"Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now, they are maintaining a distance from each other. They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn’t working out and it was better to end it," the insider had added.

While the rumours of their split took the internet by storm, Sid recently made headlines by commenting on his alleged split with Alia. “Alia and I break-up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs,” he said.

The couple was recently seen at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash, and their photos prove all rumours to be baseless. While Alia looked gorgeous as she sported a traditional look, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta and white pyjamas as they headed for the bash. But the ease with which they chatted and laughed explained the bond they still share.

aliabhattsidharthmalhotra3

But it is the recent photo which Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra shared that explains Alia and Sidharth could still be together. He captioned the selfie on Instagram stating, "#Diwali #funtimes #funnight #gorgeous and #amazing @aliaabhatt @s1dofficial ."

#Diwali #funtimes #funnight #gorgeous and #amazing @aliaabhatt @s1dofficial .

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on



#Diwali #FestiveFun #Funtimes here with all #gorgeous #friends. @aliaabhatt @deepikapadukone @s1dofficial

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on



