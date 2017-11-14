GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manish Tewari Slams Ministry's Interference with IFFI jury

According to reports, Sexy Durga and Nude-- both films recommended by the jury -- for the Indian Panorama section, were dropped from the final list approved by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
A still from Sexy Durga (Youtube)

New Delhi: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday slammed the "interference" of the government in decisions on the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

According to reports, Sexy Durga and Nude -- both films recommended by the jury -- for the Indian Panorama section, were dropped from the final list approved by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Tewari tweeted: "Preposterous -- That I&B Ministry got two films dropped from IFFI 2017. Interference with jury decisions a new low. When Ministry tasked with defending freedom of speech and expression becomes its slayer, it is time for the creative community to revolt against this crude censorship."




IFFI will take place in Goa later this month.

Ravi Jadav's Nude, a Marathi film, and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Malayalam movie "Sexy Durga", were among the 26 feature films that the 13-member jury for IFFI's Indian Panorama section.

In view of the Ministry's decision, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who was appointed the head of jury for feature films for the gala, resigned on Monday.

Ghosh confirmed the development to News18 but said: "I can't say anything more than that right now."
