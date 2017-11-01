Manoj Bajpayee Nervous About Ambitious Project

: National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee says he is excited yet nervous about an upcoming ambitious project."I am getting into a very ambitious project, which I wanted to make for the past three and half years to four years. But the content is such that there was hardly any financers who were willing to back it up. Now, eventually, we have got a very courageous and brave producer to finance and produce the film... I am nervous," Manoj told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.The actor, whose latest release Rukh hit the screens last month, has been roped in for a pivotal role for the second instalment of the Baaghi franchise."I am playing a very important role in Baaghi 2. I just shot for two days. I shall be shooting in December. In January, my part will be over."Besides Baaghi 2, Manoj will also be seen sharing screen space with young actor Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming movie Aiyaary.The film, set in Delhi, London and Kashmir, revolves around two strong-minded Army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. It is a real-life story based on the relationship between a mentor and a protege.