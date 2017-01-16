Manoj Bajpayee Winning Filmfare For Aligarh Is Huge For India's LGBTQ: Apurva Asrani
A still from 'Aligarh'.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee's victory as the Best Actor (Male) at Filmfare Awards for Aligarh is a huge achievement for the LGBTQ community, says the movie's co-writer Apurva Asrani, who had "lost faith in awards".
"I had lost faith in awards. But Manoj Bajpayee winning a mainstream award for playing a gay protagonist is huge for India's LGBTQ! Aligarh," Asrani tweeted on Sunday.
To that, Manoj, who shared the award with Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab), tweeted: "It's all due to your writing and Hansal Mehta."
In Aligarh, Manoj played a gay professor.
