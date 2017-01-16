LIVE

POWEReD BY
»
1-min read

Manoj Bajpayee Winning Filmfare For Aligarh Is Huge For India's LGBTQ: Apurva Asrani

IANS

First published: January 16, 2017, 7:54 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Manoj Bajpayee Winning Filmfare For Aligarh Is Huge For India's LGBTQ: Apurva Asrani
A still from 'Aligarh'.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's victory as the Best Actor (Male) at Filmfare Awards for Aligarh is a huge achievement for the LGBTQ community, says the movie's co-writer Apurva Asrani, who had "lost faith in awards".

"I had lost faith in awards. But Manoj Bajpayee winning a mainstream award for playing a gay protagonist is huge for India's LGBTQ! Aligarh," Asrani tweeted on Sunday.

To that, Manoj, who shared the award with Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab), tweeted: "It's all due to your writing and Hansal Mehta."

In Aligarh, Manoj played a gay professor.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.