Manto First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looks Convincing as The Controversial Writer
First look of Nawazzuddin Siddiqui from Manto is out and it makes us eager for the biopic of one of the most fierce story-teller of pre and post- colonial India.
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 2, 2017
Wearing the patent Manto expression and specs, Siddiqui looks every bit like the man he is playing. Manto, directed by Nandita Das brings to screen the story of a writer who was often tried for obscenity and sedition. Saadat Hasan Manto was a fierce man who lived on his own terms, with no care for social dogmas. He was irreverent and had an irrepressible desire to poke a finger in the eye of the establishment, often with sharp humour.
While announcing the film Nandita Das shared her long desire to make a film on one of his favourite writers and how his life caught her attention more than his work.
Rasika Dugal will be seen portraying Manto's wife Safia.
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot, Giant Leap for Chahal in T20I Rankings
- Hero Electric Launches 'Flash' Electric Scooter at Rs 19,990
- MS Dhoni Felicitated by Virat Kohli And Co in Bengaluru
- When Taapsee Pannu Refused to Be Associated to a Fairness Cream Brand
- Mario Testino's Humility Adds To His Incredible Talent, Says Katrina Kaif