First look of Nawazzuddin Siddiqui from Manto is out and it makes us eager for the biopic of one of the most fierce story-teller of pre and post- colonial India.

Wearing the patent Manto expression and specs, Siddiqui looks every bit like the man he is playing. Manto, directed by Nandita Das brings to screen the story of a writer who was often tried for obscenity and sedition. Saadat Hasan Manto was a fierce man who lived on his own terms, with no care for social dogmas. He was irreverent and had an irrepressible desire to poke a finger in the eye of the establishment, often with sharp humour.

While announcing the film Nandita Das shared her long desire to make a film on one of his favourite writers and how his life caught her attention more than his work.

Rasika Dugal will be seen portraying Manto's wife Safia.