Manto: Rasika Duggal's Look As Saadat Hasan Manto's Wife Is Finally Out
The first look of Rasika Duggal as Safia Manto, wife of Saadat Hasan Manto, from Nandita Das' directorial, is finally out. The photograph sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the onscreen Manto, trying to explain something to his onscreen wife.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Manto, a biographical film based on the Pakistani writer, will not only emphasise on Manto and his writings, but also on his personal life in which his wife stood beside him like a rock.
While preparing for the role, Rasika spoke to various theater artists, journalists and avid readers of the legendary writer and tried to get a strong hold on her character.
First Published: May 23, 2017, 2:18 PM IST
