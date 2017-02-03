Manveer Gurjar’s wedding photos and videos have been doing the rounds of social media for some tme now. The Noida local, who became the first non-celebrity to win the reality show had never divulged details about his marriage on the show and hence when the photos came out, fans of Manveer were rather shocked to see the posts.

While Manveer had kept mum about his marital status, his family had contradicting things to say. His immediate family denied the marriage and some of his relatives stated that he was indeed married.

Putting all speculations and rumours to rest, Manveer has finally broken his silence. In an Instagram post, the reality show winner has stated that he never intended to hide his marital status and that he had indeed gotten married in 2014. Manveer also mentioned that marriage did not work and the couple had gotten separated few months later.

“My terms have been bad. I was emotionally blackmailed into the relationship,” said Manveer. Manveer said the news of his marriage had nothing to do with the show.

The reality show winner has been in the news ever since he won Bigg Boss 10. A video where Manveer was seen abusing had irked many of his fans. Manveer had later apologized to them. Then news came in that NOIDA police had filed an FIR against Manveer and some of his family members for creating ruckus on the steerts during his homecoming.