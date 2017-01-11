Many Had a Problem With 'Haraamkhor' Title: Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi: If you don't judge a book by its cover, why judge a film by its title? With his latest film "Haraamkhor" too running afoul of the censors, Bollywood's most outspoken filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, wonders whether it is our false morality and hypocrisy that really impedes freedom of expression.

The title is intriguing -- as the Urdu word is more used in anger or derision than in polite conversation.

Asked about it, Kashyap, who is one of the producers of the film, told IANS in an email interview from Mumbai that the word "haraamkhor" is "not a gaali (abuse). It is a word that people normally speak... I think we have problems with how we perceive it, so it is our false morality and hypocrisy that get in our way".

"Let's translate 'haraamkhor' in English... (Then) everybody speaks it every day 10 times," he added.

The movie, releasing on Friday, has been to film festivals in New York and Los Angeles, and across cities in India too, earning its share of praise for its story, its treatment by debutant director Shlok Sharma, and performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, who play a teacher and a student in a romantic relationship.

In a country where the guru-shishya tradition is often considered sacred, the film has already faced the music with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which refused to give it a certificate on the grounds that it had an objectionable theme.

But the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) last month gave it a green signal with a U/A certificate.

It's been a tough journey for the movie, which took off with crowd funding via Facebook and was made with under Rs 1 crore.

"It is difficult to find exhibition (for a film with such a theme), and to try to explain why you are making this film to people who just see it on the surface. I think a lot of people also had a problem with the 'Haraamkhor