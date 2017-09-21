GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manyata Uses Sanjay Dutt’s Shoes to Hit Him?

The actor quipped about his personal life during an episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2.

IANS

Updated:September 21, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Maanayata Dutt
Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is looking forward to his comeback film Bhoomi, has joked that his wife Manyata uses his shoes to hit him.

The actor quipped about his personal life during an episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2. The episode will go on air on Sunday on Zoom channel, read a statement.

He also said that some of his shoes are custom-made in Mexico.

"These are my shoes. These shoes are handmade shoes. The mochi (cobbler) of Agra would not make such shoes here. The mochi is from Mexico who makes these shoes and I have found him after a lot of difficulties. The name of the Mochi's shop is ‘Back at the ranch'," Sanjay said.

"He sends me catalogues and you can choose what you want, it's not leather, it's plastic and you can choose which one you want... I have many of such shoes which my wife hits me with, on my head," he added.

Bhoomi marks Sanjay's comeback after he was released from jail in Pune in 2016. It is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. It also stars Shekhar Kapur and Aditi Rao Hydari.

