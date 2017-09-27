Marathi Film The Silence To Release On October 6

The Silence - a Marathi film featuring Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule and Raghubir Yadav - has been slated for a release on October 6 in Maharashtra.Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the drama film also features Anjali Patil, Kadambari Kadam, Mugdha Chaphekar and Vedashree Mahajan. The film will release with English subtitles and has also been made in Hindi.The film tackles the crucial, taboo topic of sexual assault and its aftermath, tracing the recurring question of responsibility or silence."The movie challenges the notion that the victim is at fault. It's not her fault that she goes out in darkness to answer nature's call and gets assaulted. It's not her fault she has to use the crowded public transport and it's certainly not her fault when her father or uncle takes advantage of her," Gajendra Ahire said in a statement.Produced by SMR Films, The Silence is based on a true story and revolves around a little girl Chinni who grows up in a rural area. Circumstances force Chinni's father to send her uncle to a nearby town and life takes a drastic and unexpected turn.On being part of the project, Manjule said: "Gajendraji had narrated the script to me and I found it extremely powerful. Moreover, it also gave me an opportunity to work with some fantastic actors like Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav."After Maharashtra, the makers will later release the film pan-India.The Silence has won honours at several international film festivals including the Best Child Actor award (for Vedashree) at the 16th New York Indian Film Festival, The German Star Of India (for Gajendra) at Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart 2015, Best Screenplay and Best Debut Actress Award (for Anjali) at the Karrm Filmfare Marathi Awards 2016 and Best Child Actress (Vedashree) and Best Debut Actress Award (for Anjali Patil) at the Maharashtra State Awards 2016.