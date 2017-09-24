Margot Robbie Wants Fiery End To Harley Quinn

: Actress Margot Robbie wants to see the relationship between her character Harley Quinn and actor Jared Leto's Joker "end in flames"."Their love story has to end in flames! It has to, it just wouldn't be right," said Quinn.The actress previously said that she hopes the spin-off would be a "love story" and she said the two sinister characters have a "romantic" relationship in their own way.She said: "I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way."She also praised the project's directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa - whom she previously worked with on Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot - as "brilliant".Quinn added: "They're great! It's fun working with a directing duo, and I love them. I've obviously done two films with them so I think they're just brilliant."