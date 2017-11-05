Mariah Carey, Manager Stella Bulochnikov Part Ways

Los Angeles: Pop diva Mariah Carey and her manager Stella Bulochnikov have split.According to Variety the two mutually agreed that working together was no longer beneficial. "After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management."During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey's new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures and will continue to support each other in those endeavours," a statement from Bulochnikov said.Bulchnikov was responsible for directing Carey's career towards reality television, launching her Mariah's World show on E!. She was also working with Carey at the time of her disastrous New Year's Eve performance in 2016.Carey's previous managers include her ex-husband Tommy Mottola, Randy Jackson, Red Light Management and Jermaine Dupri, among others.