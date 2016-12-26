Mariah Carey Receives Legal Threat After Canceling Christmas Concert

Los Angeles: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly received a legal threat after she cancelled her All I Want for Christmas Is You show at the Beacon Theater. Broadway Inspirational Voices is threatening to sue the singer for canceling their contract at the last minute, reported AceShowbiz.

According to sources, Carey's management team secured BIV earlier this year because "she desperately wanted that blend on her show." But her team canceled the contract two days before they were to start technical rehearsals.

"Mariah's management team canceled the contract two days before they were to start tech rehearsals. Many of its members, of course, adjusted their professional and personal schedules to accommodate the set gig," a source said.

"And they also had to clear their schedules for a significant period of time prior to Christmas." BIV's lawyer sent a letter to the 46-year-old star's camp, calling the termination unacceptable if they did not fulfill their payment obligations under their contract. A spokesperson for Carey hasn't yet responded to a request for comment.