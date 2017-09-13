Mariah Carey To Be Honored For Hip-Hop Collaboration

Singer Mariah Carey will be honoured for her huge collaborations with hip-hop artists.On September 18, the Touch my body hitmaker will be honored at VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 1990s Game Changers in California for a number of her collaborations with massive hip-hop artists.Carey has released countless pop hits, many of which feature A-list rappers, such as Jay-Z, P. Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Ol' Dirty Bastard and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Her groundbreaking collaborations include Fantasy (remix), Honey and Heartbreaker.Besides Carey, comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will also be honored at the show for his work in stand-up comedy, movies, and television.After being announced as one of the honorees at the upcoming show, the comedian released a statement."Anytime anyone wants to recognize you for your work, it's an honor. "I am looking forward to a really great night of fun and music," Lawrence said.VH1's Hip Hop Honors has taken place eight times since 2004. It was an annual show until it went on hiatus for six years since 2010. Last year, the show returned with some honorees, including Queen Latifah, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott and Salt-N-Pepa.VH1 has revealed that the TV special honoring hip-hop's foray into pop culture will also "recognize the victims of the hurricanes and provide viewers with ways to take actions to help." Hosted by Regina Hall, the award-giving event will feature a performance from former honouree Missy Elliott.