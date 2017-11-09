Mariah Carey's Ex-Bodyguard Michael Anello Accuses Her of Sexual Harassment

: Mariah Careys former bodyguard Michael Anello says the pop diva sexually harassed him by flouncing around in sheer lingerie while he was on the job. He has now threatened to sue her.Carey also called Anello a "Nazi", according to a draft of the complaint obtained by tmz.com.Carey labeled Anello and his colleagues' skinheads, Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members, and white supremacists.She "wanted to be surrounded by black guys, not white people," Anello has claimed.Carey, a New York native, is of mixed race - her father was black and Venezuelan and her mother is Irish.In 1990, she lashed out at a Playboy reviewer who wrote that she was a "white girl who can sing".Anello plans to sue over a $220,000 unpaid invoice for security his company provided to Carey from June 2015 through May 2017.According to tmz.com, he is after another $511,000 for two remaining years on a security contract.