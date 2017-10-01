GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Marilyn Manson Hospitalised After Mid-Performance Mishap

Manson was reportedly in the midst of his performance and was singing his hit Eurythmics cover of "Sweet dreams (are made of this)" when the incident took place.

IANS

Updated:October 1, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
Getty Images.
New York: Singer Marilyn Manson's concert here came to an abrupt halt when two giant gun props came crashing down on him, sending him to the hospital.

Manson was reportedly in the midst of his performance and was singing his hit Eurythmics cover of "Sweet dreams (are made of this)" when the incident took place at the Manhattan Centre Hammerstein Ballroom when the stage prop fell on top of him on Saturday, reports tmz.com.

"Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible New York City show. He is being treated at a local hospital," read a statement on behalf of Manson's representative.

According to sources, Manson "should be fine" in some days.
