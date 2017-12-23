Mark Hamill Reveals He Was Dissatisfied With Star Wars The Last Jedi Plot

: Actor Mark Hamill says he was not satisfied with the plotline of his character Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.The 66-year-old was unhappy with his storyline and some of the words in his script as he felt his character would "never" say certain phrases, reports telegraph.co.uk."I said to (director Rian Johnson), 'Jedis don't give up'. I mean, even if (Skywalker) had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference," Hamill said."It's not my story anymore, it's somebody else's story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry," he added.