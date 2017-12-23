GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mark Hamill Reveals He Was Dissatisfied With Star Wars The Last Jedi Plot

The 66-year-old was unhappy with his storyline and some of the words in his script as he felt his character would never say certain phrases.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mark Hamill Reveals He Was Dissatisfied With Star Wars The Last Jedi Plot
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on December 15, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Mark Hamill says he was not satisfied with the plotline of his character Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The 66-year-old was unhappy with his storyline and some of the words in his script as he felt his character would "never" say certain phrases, reports telegraph.co.uk.

"I said to (director Rian Johnson), 'Jedis don't give up'. I mean, even if (Skywalker) had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference," Hamill said.

"It's not my story anymore, it's somebody else's story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry," he added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php