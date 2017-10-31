GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Finds Chris Hemsworth 'Beautiful' and 'Talented'

Chris Hemsworth is as close to a Norse god as you could possibly get. He's talented. He's beautiful. He's super smart. He's strong. He's a great actor, and he's fun," Ruffalo said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mark Ruffalo Finds Chris Hemsworth 'Beautiful' and 'Talented'
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Chris Hemsworth's official account
Los Angeles: Actor Mark Ruffalo says his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth is beautiful and super smart.

"Chris Hemsworth is as close to a Norse god as you could possibly get. He's talented. He's beautiful. He's super smart. He's strong. He's a great actor, and he's fun," Ruffalo said in a statement.

"What's really fun about him in this movie is that he breaks loose. He's free in a way like Banner's free in this movie. Thor's character arc in this movie is great for Chris, too, because he's getting to do things in this movie that he's never been able to do," he added.

Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk in the third part of Thor, which also stars Hemsworth as Thor.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and Jeff Goldblum among others. The movie will release in India on November 3.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES