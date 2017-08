Mark Ruffalo Leads Protest Outside Trump Tower

Actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Michael Moore led a vigil near Trump Tower in Manhattan in memory of Heather Heyer, the woman killed last week during the violence that erupted at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.Moore chartered buses to bring members of the audience for his one-man Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender at the Belasco Theater, which is few blocks away from the Trump Tower area on Fifth Avenue for the vigil.Ruffalo was a special guest at Moore's performance on Tuesday night, reports variety.com.Actress Olivia Wilde and actress-writer Zoe Kazan were also among the familiar faces at the rally.In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, Ruffalo said he was spearheading the vigil with Moore to send a message to Trump, who has been staying at his former home in Trump Tower since Monday.embed codeCredit: @ Mark Ruffalo "I want him to hear us. I want him to know that an American killed on an American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable," Ruffalo said.Moore and Ruffalo previously led a protest on the eve of Trump's inauguration outside the Trump International Hotel.