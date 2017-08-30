Marriage Not Made In Heaven in Islam, It's a Contract: Shabana Azmi

Marriage is not made in heaven in Islam it's a contract.We need a model nikahnama in which clauses of the contract are drawn up fairly. https://t.co/4x1ZfXywcG — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 29, 2017

: Veteran actress-activist Shabana Azmi believes marriage is not made in heaven in Islam and that it's a contract.Sharing an article on "Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh to teach 'correct ways of divorce'", Shabana tweeted on Tuesday: "Marriage is not made in heaven in Islam. It's a contract. We need a model 'nikahnama' in which clauses of the contract are drawn up fairly."Shabana, who is married to veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, has always been vocal about a lot of issues.Last week, she welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on triple talaq saying the judgment is a victory for brave Muslim women in the country.She also runs the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The foundation was started by her father Kaifi Azmi.The NGO was launched with the goal of creating employment opportunities for women, and reviving the art of chikankari embroidery.