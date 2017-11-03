Marry The Right Person: Julia Roberts' Key to Happiness
In an interview with InStyle, the Hollywood star says, Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends.
In an interview with InStyle, the Hollywood star says, Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends.
Los Angeles: Actor Julia Roberts says a woman should marry the "right person" and have great girlfriends to stay happy in life.
In an interview with InStyle, the Hollywood star says, "Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends (is the key to joy)."
Roberts, who was briefly married to singer Lyle Lovett from 1993-1995, says, "I tried to carry somebody up to bed the other night, and it was just..."
The actor, who has three children, Phinnaeus, Henry and Hazel, with her husband of 15 years, Danny Moder, says she is proud of her kids.
In an interview with InStyle, the Hollywood star says, "Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends (is the key to joy)."
Roberts, who was briefly married to singer Lyle Lovett from 1993-1995, says, "I tried to carry somebody up to bed the other night, and it was just..."
The actor, who has three children, Phinnaeus, Henry and Hazel, with her husband of 15 years, Danny Moder, says she is proud of her kids.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
- Khichdi Isn’t Going to Be India’s National Food; Why It Should Be
- Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor Exhaust Note Teased Ahead of EICMA Unveil
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Genetics Determine Everything
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways