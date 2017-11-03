Marry The Right Person: Julia Roberts' Key to Happiness

: Actor Julia Roberts says a woman should marry the "right person" and have great girlfriends to stay happy in life.In an interview with InStyle, the Hollywood star says, "Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends (is the key to joy)."Roberts, who was briefly married to singer Lyle Lovett from 1993-1995, says, "I tried to carry somebody up to bed the other night, and it was just..."The actor, who has three children, Phinnaeus, Henry and Hazel, with her husband of 15 years, Danny Moder, says she is proud of her kids.