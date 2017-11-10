Marshmello, Rock Band Incubus Join Vh1 Supersonic 2018 Line-Up

: Electronic dance music (EDM) DJ Marshmello and rock band Incubus will come to India in February to perform at the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic in Pune.The three-day fest by LIVE Viacom18 will be held at Laxmi Lawns, Pune, on February 9-11 next year. There will be a 'Live Stage' featuring rock music legends, read a statement.Nikhil Chinapa, Festival Curator - Vh1 Supersonic, said: "The diversity of artists in the line-up for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalize our programming mix this year."From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year."Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, Jose Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney comprise rock band, Incubus.Boyd is excited about coming to India for the first time."We've been dreaming about making music in India for decades! The opportunity to play there has always felt like it was almost always out of reach, so now that it is real and we're coming to India, I can't express enough how excited and elated we are," Boyd said.Marshmello and Incubus have joined the already announced headliners which include names like English trio Alt-J and American electronic music group Major Lazer.