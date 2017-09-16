GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's RK Studio; 6 Fire Tenders, 5 Water Tankers Rushed To The Spot

A fire broke out at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai on Saturday afternoon and four fire tenders and three water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2017, 4:42 PM IST
R K Studio houses the logistics of the R K Films production company, both established by and named after Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor. (CNN-News18 screen grab)
A fire broke out at RK Studio in Chembur, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon. Six fire tenders and five water tankers have been rushed to the spot, an official said.

According to reports, the fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, and decoration equipment on the ground floor.

R K Studio houses the logistics of the R K Films production company, both established by and named after Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor.

P S Rahangdale, the chief of the Mumbai fire brigade, said an alert call was received by the department around 2.22 pm and fire fighters reached the spot within five minutes.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment in the 100x80 sq ft area on the ground floor of the building," he said.

The efforts to douse the blaze were on and later the cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, said another official.




While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties have been reported yet.

(With PTI inputs)
