»
1-min read

Matin Rey Tangu: Meet Salman Khan's Adorable Co-star From Tubelight

News18.com

First published: January 24, 2017, 11:49 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Matin Rey Tangu: Meet Salman Khan's Adorable Co-star From Tubelight
Check out.

Salman Khan's Tubelight has been making headlines ever since its announcement was made. And to ensure his fans are aware of everything that’s happening on the sets, Salman has been sending out updates on his social media accounts. And if his recent post is anything to go by, he has now declared the name of his co-star from Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.
Yes, the young actor is Matin Rey Tangu. Salman took to Twitter to share two photos of his little co-star. Take a look.

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu

A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu

A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Tubelight is Kabir Khan's third venture with Kabir Khan. The film revolves around an Indian man who falls in love with a chinese girl. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu would be seen opposite Khan in the film releasing next year.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.