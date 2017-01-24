Matin Rey Tangu: Meet Salman Khan's Adorable Co-star From Tubelight
Check out.
Salman Khan's Tubelight has been making headlines ever since its announcement was made. And to ensure his fans are aware of everything that’s happening on the sets, Salman has been sending out updates on his social media accounts. And if his recent post is anything to go by, he has now declared the name of his co-star from Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.
Yes, the young actor is Matin Rey Tangu. Salman took to Twitter to share two photos of his little co-star. Take a look.
Tubelight is Kabir Khan's third venture with Kabir Khan. The film revolves around an Indian man who falls in love with a chinese girl. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu would be seen opposite Khan in the film releasing next year.
